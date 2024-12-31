Firefighters Investigate Large Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa firefighters are investigating an early morning fire at the Saddle Stone Apartments that damaged eight units in a building under renovation but caused no injuries.

By: News On 6

Tulsa firefighters are investigating the cause of a large fire early Tuesday morning at the Saddlestone Apartments near Interstate 44 and Highway 169.

The fire began around 2 a.m. in a building under renovation.

Heavy flames were coming from the roof when crews arrived, and the fire quickly spread to eight units.

Additional crews were called in to prevent the flames from reaching nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported, as the building was unoccupied during the remodeling.