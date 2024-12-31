26-Year-Old ODOT Employee, 80-Year-Old Man Killed In LeFlore County Crash

ODOT confirmed that 26-year-old Jaden Jackson was killed in the crash that happened on Monday. The truck's driver, 80-year-old James R. Alford, also died at the scene.

By: News On 6

An Oklahoma Department of Transportation employee and a truck driver died in a crash Monday in LeFlore County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jaden Jackson, 26, was struck and killed on foot near Talihina. The truck's driver, James R. Alford, 80, also died at the scene. Both victims were transported to a local funeral home.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

The Department of Transportation confirmed Jackson was an employee of the department and released a statement on the incident.

"Oklahoma Department of Transportation Heavy Equipment Operator Jaden Jackson was tragically killed in a work zone crash near Talihina on Dec. 30, 2024.

Jackson had worked for ODOT District 2 in Southeastern Oklahoma for the last 10 months. The loss of such a hard-working, dedicated ODOT employee is felt by each of his coworkers statewide. ODOT deeply appreciates the kind words and support of Oklahomans during this most difficult time and asks for their continued support for the family and those who worked directly with Jaden."