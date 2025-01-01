Family Seeks Funds For Son’s Headstone After Car Crash

The family of 20-year-old Cody Reed, killed in a car crash, seeks donations for his headstone to honor his memory before a temporary name card is removed.

By: Eden Jones

Right now, a simple name card is all that's at Cody Reed's gravesite, but his loved ones want to give him a lasting tribute—one that honors a life taken too soon.

“We got the call late at night; we didn’t expect none of this to happen,” said family friend Amber Henry.

The 20-year-old was killed in a car crash on Highway 169 in November 2024.

“I don’t want to believe it,” said Cody's mother, Christal Myers.

Police say the car his friend was driving struck the center median, and Cody was ejected. He later died at the hospital.

The loss has left his family devastated, and the unexpected expenses have only added to their heartbreak.

“We’re kind of having trouble right now trying to pay for a headstone right now,” said Henry.

It’s something Henry feels is essential to honor Cody’s memory.

“It will say who he is, and that he matters to people... that he’s not left alone,” she said.

But the clock is ticking. In 90 days, his name card is set to be removed.

“After that, there will be nothing here to know where he’s at,” Henry said.

Cody’s mother visits him nearly every day and says she just wants a proper resting place for her son.

“In March is my birthday and I don’t want to come out here and visit and him not have a headstone. It’s really going to bother me,” said Myers.

As the women stand by his grave, they hold onto hope that they will be able to fulfill this final wish for Cody.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to help it come true,” said Henry.

To donate to the family, click here.