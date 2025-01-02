Tips For Sticking To New Year’s Fitness Resolutions

Fitness trainer Charlena King at the Tandy Family YMCA offers tips for beginners, including personalized workouts, machine exercises, and the importance of setting achievable goals to help people stick to their New Year's fitness resolutions.

By: Alyssa Miller

The most common New Year's resolutions involve exercise and weight loss. However, statistics show around 80% of people give up on those goals within the first month. Personal Trainer & Group Fitness Instructor for the YMCA Greater Tulsa, Charlena King, offers some tips to get started and stay motivated through 2025.

Q: Where can I start if I'm new to working out or just getting back into it?

A: A gym can be intimidating for someone who is not familiar with the equipment. King suggests starting with the machines. Each one targets a different part of the body from Lateral pull-downs to Leg Press and Chest Press. "Machines are a great choice because they have a photo on them, the instructions are there, and you know what you are doing," she said. "That prevents injuries when you do it properly." The YMCA Greater Tulsa also recently introduced a new fitness tool called eGym. (https://www.ymcatulsa.org/egym/) The system offers personalized strength training and members can track their progress with a wristband. Trainers like King are also readily available to YMCA members. The front desk can help connect you with one at your desired location. "For personal training I hold accountability, and I also create an individualized workout program that will get you to your goals quickly," said King.

Q: Does the YMCA offer group fitness classes?

A: The YMCA is more than a fitness center; it also has a variety of group fitness classes from bootcamp to Pilates, Zumba, and even water aerobics. Most of the classes are included in a membership. King said, "The Y is a great choice because we offer something for everyone." The YMCA Greater Tulsa Chief Development Officer, Kyle Wilkes, said these classes also help people stay consistent in their fitness journey. "Classes are a wonderful opportunity to be able to come in and truly be able to build community," he continued saying, "As you set those goals as an individual, you want to come in and try to meet somebody to be able to stay accountable to those goals." Here is a full schedule of the classes offered at all fourteen of the Greater Tulsa locations https://www.ymcatulsa.org/classes/.

Q: What is your best advice for sticking with a New Year's resolution to be healthier?

A: Motivation to work out and lose weight is at its highest at the first of the year. King said when that starts to fade, discipline must kick in. She said the best way to stick with it is to set both small, reasonable goals and long-term goals. Wilkes offered this example, "Sometimes people in January set goals that are very difficult to obtain and if you can set something that is a very manageable goal, for example that I am going to work out for 20 minutes a day versus I am going to work out 6 days in my first week, then you may see a higher level of success." King said another way to stay motivated is by taking fitness progress photos. "Sometimes we look in the mirror and we do not see the progress that we have made," she added. "When you go back and look at photos, they tell a different story." It also helps to remember why you set the goal in the first place. "Remember your why," said King. "Remember that any time that you spend in the gym is an investment in yourself and in your future self and you are so worth the investment."

Q: How can I become a member of YMCA Greater Tulsa?

A: The YMCA Greater Tulsa is making it easier than ever to become a member with a $0 joining fee for the entire month of January. Its locations are also having an open house on January 11th where people can try out the equipment, classes, and other services for free before purchasing a membership. A YMCA membership is valid at any of the Greater Tulsa locations and facilities across the country. For more information on pricing visit https://www.ymcatulsa.org/cost/.