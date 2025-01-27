Documentary explores frontotemporal dementia and its impact on family

The documentary "Susan" follows a woman living with frontotemporal dementia and her advocacy for others with the disease, highlighting the emotional impact on her family and their efforts to continue her legacy.

By: Brooke Cox

The documentary Susan follows the journey of Susan Suchan, a middle-aged woman with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare and progressive disease.

Through humor and drama, the film explores Susan’s life after her diagnosis, highlighting how the disease affects her relationships, her family, and her advocacy for others facing similar challenges.

The Impact of Frontotemporal Dementia

Susan’s daughters, Heather Miller and Emily Grace Shireman share their personal experiences with FTD, a disease also affecting actor Bruce Willis and TV host Wendy Williams.

For Susan, the initial symptoms included speech difficulties, memory loss, and changes in behavior, which her family initially mistook for a midlife crisis.

As the disease progressed, Susan worked tirelessly to raise awareness and support others living with dementia.

Raising Awareness and Advocacy

Susan traveled to meet with others diagnosed with FTD, sharing her "lived experience" and offering support to those struggling with similar challenges.

She spoke to organizations, researchers, and doctors, urging them to include people with dementia in conversations about their care.

Susan emphasized the importance of considering the perspectives of those with a diagnosis when making treatment decisions.

Impact on Family Relationships

The documentary also explores the emotional toll of FTD on Susan’s family.

For Heather, it meant becoming her mother’s primary caregiver, a role she embraced after consulting with relatives. Emily, on the other hand, withdrew, a reaction that is common among some family members when facing such a challenging disease.

The film captures Susan’s resilience and advocacy as she maximized every moment of clarity, from enjoying a river trip with friends to taking a final journey to the ocean with her family.

Film Release Details

Susan is currently screening at film festivals and will be released later this year. Updates on the film’s release will be available soon.

Learn More and Get Involved

To follow the journey of Susan, visit the film's website at www.susansdoc.com.

You can also connect with the film on social media at @SusansDoc on Instagram and Facebook.

The film’s website and social platforms are helping to drive dementia advocacy conversations and raise awareness for the disease.