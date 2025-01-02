Daigneault Named Western Conference Coach of the Month

This is the 1st career Coach of the Month award for Daigneault.

By: Scott Pfeil

The NBA announced on Thursday that Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for December. It's his first career Coach of the Month award.

Daigneault led the Thunder to an NBA-best 12-1 record during the month of December. During the month, the Thunder had an NBA-leading defensive rating of 103.1, and led the league is steals (11.85), turnovers forced (18.8), and points off turnovers (26.3). The Thunder recorded the fewest turnovers in the league during the month of December (11.4).

OKC is off to its best start in Thunder history at 27-5 and leads the Western Conference standings by 5 games.

The Thunder is back in action on Thursday night, hosting the LA Clippers at 7 pm at the Paycom Center.