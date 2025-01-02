2 Year Widening Project On Tulsa's 91st Street Set To Begin in 2025

A road widening project will soon begin at 91st Street between Mingo and Memorial in South Tulsa and is expected to take two years.

By: Emory Bryan

A significant construction project will soon impact a major South Tulsa roadway for the next two years.

The City of Tulsa plans to widen a one-mile stretch of 91st Street between Mingo and Memorial. The project will expand the road to include four lanes, a center turn lane, sidewalks on both sides and bike lanes.

“One of the first things they’ll do is a temporary widening on the south side,” said Ryan McKaskle, the City of Tulsa's engineering manager. “That’s how we have it set up in the plans, to shift traffic off to the south so we can start work on the north side.”

The $12.8 million project aims to improve traffic flow and accommodate various modes of transportation. The city will host a public meeting in two weeks to share more details about the construction schedule.