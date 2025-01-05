ORU Women's Basketball Picks Up Its First Summit League Win Of The Season, Beating South Dakota, 82-70

The Golden Eagles will travel to North Dakota to take on the Fighting Hawks on Thursday at 7 pm.

Saturday, January 4th 2025, 7:52 pm

By: Scott Pfeil


Tulsa, OK -

The ORU women's basketball team picked up its first conference win of the season on Saturday, with an 82-70 victory over South Dakota at the Mabee Center. With the victory, the Golden Eagles improve to 11-4 on the season, and 1-1 in the Summit League.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early 10-point lead in the 1st quarter, and never trailed in the game.

Former Broken Arrow standout Taleyah Jones led the Golden Eagles with 20 points. She also added 2 rebounds and a steal. Jalei Oglesby scored 18 points, Ruthie Udoumoh had 15 points, and Makyra Tramble added 10 points as the four Golden Eagles who finished the day in double-figures.

The Golden Eagles have now won 4 straight games against the Coyotes.

The Oral Roberts women will open a two-game road trip on Thursday, as they travel to Grand Forks, ND, to take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 7 pm.
