Firefighters Contain Late-Night House Fire In Tulsa

Tulsa firefighters quickly contained a late-night house fire near 21st and Darlington, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Monday, January 6th 2025, 4:44 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa firefighters responded to a house fire near 21st Street and Darlington Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find flames breaking through the roof on the back side of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and determined it had started in the attic.

While crews were battling the fire, the homeowner arrived at the scene. He was identified as the sole resident of the house. Authorities confirmed he was unharmed.

The resident will be displaced while the home undergoes repairs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
