Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Raping Woman In 2023

A man is now arrested and accused by Tulsa Police of raping a woman in October 2023.

By: News On 6

The affidavit said the victim met James Gallagher online and invited him to come over.

It said after a few minutes he asked the victim to have sex with him and she first said yes but later asked him to stop.

Police said Gallagher then grabbed her by the neck and forced her to keep going and then later punched her and took her phone.

Officers said when they asked Gallagher about it he said he went to her house but did nothing wrong.