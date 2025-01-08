Osage Nation's 'Strategic Update Tour' Schedule For 2025 Released

The Osage Nation is holding a 'Strategic Update Tour' around Oklahoma, and across the Country.

Tuesday, January 7th 2025, 8:48 pm

The Osage Nation is holding a 'Strategic Update Tour' around Oklahoma and across the country.

The tribe says the goal of the tour is to update citizens on strategic planning, and to refine citizens' priorities.

It says these meetings are crucial for shaping the next five years for the tribe.

There will be more in-person meetings around Oklahoma as well as Texas and California through February.

There will also be five virtual meetings in March.

Below is the schedule:

May be an image of text that says 'ኣባራለይ ĐA 2025 OSAGE NATION IN-PERSON JANUARY 06 PLAN ENGAGEMENT Pawhuska, JANUARY 09 City, OK JANUARY Tulsa, JANUARY 19 12:30 4:30 PM Oakland, JANUARY 10 Hominy, OK JANUARY 08 FEBRUARY 11:30 3:30 Katy, Grayhorse, JANUARY 18 Carlsbad, CA VIRTUAL FEBRUARY Flower MARCH 03 3:30 6:30 MARCH 05 5:30 8:30 PM CST MARCH 04 4:30 7:30 MARCH 13 5:30 8:30 CST MARCH 06 P COLLEGET FEBRUARY 8:30 University Oklahoma Norman, OK FEBRUARY 8:30 PM Oklahoma State University FEBRUARY 8:30 Community College Detailed meeting locations are coming soon. Mark your calendars- chance shape Nation future! QUESTIONS? CONTACT NATION SCSP@OSAGENATION-NSN.GOV'
