Osage Nation's 'Strategic Update Tour' Schedule For 2025 Released

By: News On 6

The Osage Nation is holding a 'Strategic Update Tour' around Oklahoma and across the country.

The tribe says the goal of the tour is to update citizens on strategic planning, and to refine citizens' priorities.

It says these meetings are crucial for shaping the next five years for the tribe.

There will be more in-person meetings around Oklahoma as well as Texas and California through February.

There will also be five virtual meetings in March.

Below is the schedule: