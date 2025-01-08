Frigid Weather Sparks Frostbite Warnings: What You Need To Know

Doctors are urging caution as frigid temperatures and strong winds increase the risk of frostbite, sharing tips to recognize symptoms and stay safe.

By: Jonathan Polasek

As we continue to deal with the frigid weather this week, although not seen too often by healthcare professionals here in Green Country, frostbite is still something people need to be aware of.

Here are some key points about the warning signs of frostbite and how to prevent it.

Frostbite Risk in Extreme Cold:

This week, Doctors are warning about frostbite due to frigid temperatures and blustery winds.

Symptoms of Frostbite:

Pain and color changes in the arms, legs, hands, or feet are early warning signs of frostbite. Numb or painful extremities like fingers, toes, nose, and ears are key indicators. Discoloration of the skin is a major sign to seek warmth.

Preventing Frostbite:

Stay Dry: Wet skin can lead to frostbite faster as water conducts cold more effectively than air. Cover Extremities: Keep hands, feet, and other exposed skin covered to prevent frostbite. Periodic Warm Breaks: Take breaks in warm places if you're outside for extended periods. Dress in Layers: Layer clothing to trap warmth without sweating as sweating can accelerate the onset of frostbite symptoms.

What to Do if Frostbite Symptoms Appear:

If hands or feet are cold but not numb or painful, it's okay to stay outside as long as they're covered. If symptoms worsen (pain, numbness, discoloration), move indoors to warm up.

Dangers of Continued Exposure: