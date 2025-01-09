Former California Home Of Will Rogers Destroyed In Wildfire At Historic State Park

A wildfire has destroyed Will Rogers’ historic California home in the Will Rogers State Historic Park, impacting the property and surrounding community.

By: David Prock, News On 6

A wildfire in California has destroyed a historic home of Oklahoma legend Will Rogers, located within the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

The fire consumed the ranch house and impacted the surrounding 186-acre property. Officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Will Rogers, known as “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son,” was born in Indian Territory in 1879 and later became a beloved actor, humorist, and commentator. He moved to California in 1919 and rose to prominence as Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the 1930s. The ranch was donated to the state of California by the Rogers family in 1944 to serve as a living museum commemorating his life and legacy.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the fire that destroyed Will Rogers State Historic Park,” said Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, Will Rogers’ great-granddaughter, expressed grief over the loss while also highlighting the broader devastation in the Pacific Palisades area.

“While the loss to the Will Rogers Ranch is devastating, it pales in comparison to the loss of property, businesses, and, more importantly, lives in the surrounding area,” she said. “The Rogers family is devastated by the loss of the California ranch and the overwhelming loss of the community. Our hearts go out to all those neighbors who have lost their homes. The community of Pacific Palisades has always been a generous supporter of the Will Rogers State Historic Park.”

California State Parks staff are on-site working to salvage artifacts and assess the damage.