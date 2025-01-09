Tulsa Organizations Mobilize To Support Homeless During Extreme Cold

Tulsa organizations like Iron Gate and Housing Solutions are working together to provide meals, shelter, and warm clothing to support the homeless during extreme cold weather.

By: Jonathan Polasek

When the weather gets as cold as it has been this week, many different organizations come together to make sure Tulsans stay prepared and safe. This includes taking care of our homeless population.

Organizations Assisting During Cold Weather:

Iron Gate, Housing Solutions, GRAND Mental Health, and many other organizations are working to support homeless people during extreme cold weather in Tulsa. This includes reaching out to and picking up anyone who is homeless who wants to go to a warming shelter.

Iron Gate's Efforts:

Iron Gate prepares and distributes meals for warming shelters and provides shelf-stable food bags for individuals who don't want to go to shelters. Iron Gate uses vans to deliver food to shelters and to people who decide to stay on the streets.

Additional Support:

Iron Gate also distributes any donations they receive like coats, hats, and scarves to help people stay warm.

Increased Efforts During Winter Storm:

Iron Gate has been preparing and delivering three meals a day, serving about 900 extra meals during the winter storm.

