Flavor Of Oklahoma: Calaveras Brings Mexican Flavors And Family Together

Calaveras, a family-run restaurant in Oklahoma, brings authentic Mexican flavors to life with its fresh salsas, birria dishes, and a welcoming atmosphere rooted in tradition and connection.

By: Kristen Weaver

Bright, vibrant decorations welcome visitors to Calaveras, where traditional skulls adorn the walls, and piping hot food sizzles on the grill. The ambiance and authentic dishes transport diners far from Oklahoma.

David Molina, the chef and manager, is at the heart of this family-run restaurant. His parents hail from Jalisco, and the family moved to Oklahoma from California. Molina works alongside his father and sisters, making Calaveras a true family affair.

“It adds a different element, working with family. More often than not, it makes it easier. It’s more rewarding that way,” Molina said.

Freshness is a priority at Calaveras, and the restaurant’s salsa bar is a standout feature. From creamy to smoky, tangy, and spicy, there’s a salsa for every taste.

“We like to keep them as fresh as possible, so we’re always back there making salsa,” Molina said.

While the menu offers a variety of Mexican dishes, birria is the star. Customers can’t get enough of the shredded beef, cooked for eight to ten hours to achieve perfect tenderness.

“The biggest hit is our dedicated birria menu. We do it in different styles—red nachos, quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas—that’s taken off now,” Molina said.

The red tacos are a signature item. Molina dips tortillas in rendered fat, adds cheese, and fills them with birria and special salsa.

“You’ve got to do double tortillas and have plenty of onion and cilantro,” he said. “You want to see a nice crisp, a nice color.”

Birria also takes center stage in a winter dish, birria ramen. Fresh ramen noodles are paired with birria broth, shredded beef, and garnishes like onion, radish, and pickled onion.

“The toppings bring it all together. It adds different elements,” Molina said. “It’s so different from the taco—it’s a different meal, but it’s all structured around the birria.”

Customers enjoy the easy-ordering system and the chance to sample a variety of salsas while waiting for their meals. Seasonal items, like the pumpkin horchata, balance the menu with sweetness.

“It has pumpkin, pumpkin spice, and the creaminess from condensed milk,” Molina said.

For Molina, the restaurant is more than just a place to serve food. It’s about the connections with customers and the love his family pours into every dish.

“It’s rewarding. It means everything. It’s the point of the restaurant—we love the customers. It really means everything,” he said.

Calaveras also operates a food truck that travels around town and offers catering, spreading the flavors and warmth of family to even more people.