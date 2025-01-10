What Tulsa City Offices, Services Are Closed? Here's Where To Look

Several services have closed in Tulsa due to inclement weather. Here's where you can look to see what will be open or closed, and what city services will halt pending further winter weather.

By: News On 6

Service Updates

While Tulsa City Hall will remain open through Friday, Jan. 10, several City services are and could be impacted. For updates on all City service changes as they occur, please follow the City of Tulsa on Facebook, @CityofTulsa, and on X, @CityofTulsaGov.

Tulsa Municipal Court

Thursday Night Court was canceled and all cases will be passed to Night Court on Jan. 16, 2025, at the same time and courtroom.

Tulsa Health Department

The Tulsa Health Department has reported they are closed on Friday due to inclement weather.

Tulsa City-County Libraries

All Tulsa City-County Libraries are closed on Friday due to inclement weather. Visit TulsaLibrary.org for updates and access to online services.

Refuse & Recycling

On Friday, the current plan is for all residential refuse pickup to occur first (as conditions allow), with recycling serviced afterward. While plans could change, Tulsans are asked to be patient as it may take additional time to work through neighborhoods due to road conditions and worker safety. While the mulch site is currently open, weather conditions could cause an interruption in hours. Bulky Waste has been halted for those that were scheduled on Friday, Jan. 10. City of Tulsa Customer Care has contacted all affected residents to reschedule. Dead Animal Pickup has been paused and will resume after crews return to normal operations.

Tulsa Parks

While Tulsa Parks is currently on normal operations, weather impacts could cause service and programming interruptions. Follow Tulsa Parks on Facebook and Instagram, @TulsaParks, for the latest information.

Development Services & Inspections

Commercial and residential inspections are currently proceeding as scheduled, but weather impacts could cause service disruptions if neighborhood street conditions become snow-covered. If service disruptions are warranted, a temporary pause in inspections could occur. The Permit Center office on the 4th floor of Tulsa City Hall is expected to remain open through Friday, Jan. 10, during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have questions about permitting or can't make it to City Hall, please use the Self Service Portal or email cotdevsvcs@cityoftulsa.org.

Tulsa Animal Services

Tulsa Animal Services remains open during normal business hours, 2-6 p.m. daily, and for scheduled drop-offs. Follow Tulsa Animal Services on Facebook, @TulsaAnimalWelfare, for the latest information on services or potential service impacts. Please note, calls for service may take longer depending on weather conditions.

