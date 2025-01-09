Tulsa Public Schools Closes Jan. 10 Due To Inclement Weather

Tulsa Public Schools announced on Thursday that all schools and district office sites will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10 due to inclement weather.

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 3:15 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Public Schools announced on Thursday that all schools and district office sites will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10 due to inclement weather.

TPS says the Enrollment Expo scheduled for Jan. 11 is also canceled.

For more information on TPS's inclement weather decisions, click here.

Click here for information on more school closings.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 9th, 2025

January 5th, 2025

December 17th, 2024

December 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 10th, 2025

January 10th, 2025

January 10th, 2025

January 10th, 2025