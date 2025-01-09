Tulsa Public Schools Closes Jan. 10 Due To Inclement Weather

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 3:15 pm
Tulsa Public Schools announced on Thursday that all schools and district office sites will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10 due to inclement weather.
TPS says the Enrollment Expo scheduled for Jan. 11 is also canceled.
