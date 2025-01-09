Tulsa Public Schools Closes Jan. 10 Due To Inclement Weather

Tulsa Public Schools announced on Thursday that all schools and district office sites will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10 due to inclement weather.

By: News On 6

TPS says the Enrollment Expo scheduled for Jan. 11 is also canceled.

For more information on TPS's inclement weather decisions, click here.

Click here for information on more school closings.