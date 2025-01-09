FC Tulsa Announces Caleb Sewell As Sporting Director And GM

Thursday, January 9th 2025, 4:54 pm
FC Tulsa has appointed Caleb Sewell as its Sporting Director and General Manager ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Sewell joins the club after leading Memphis 901 FC to top-four finishes for three consecutive years, the only team to do so in the past five years.
"Caleb brings valuable experience and a winning mentality to FC Tulsa," said FC Tulsa President Ryan Craft. "His leadership, backed by his distinguished playing career and exceptional work in Memphis, will help us grow and compete at the highest level, strengthening our connection with the city."
A native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Sewell’s successful tenure at Memphis 901 FC solidified his reputation as a top executive. He helped recruit multiple USL Championship All-League players and contributed to seven All-League selections. His leadership helped Memphis achieve notable success, including a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in his first season, as well as top-four finishes in 2023 and 2024.
Sewell’s success comes from his own distinguished playing career. A former MLS goalkeeper for New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, he reached two MLS Cup Finals and spent six years in Portugal's Primeira Liga. He also served as a player-coach for Toronto FC II in 2021 before retiring from professional play.
