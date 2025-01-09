FC Tulsa Announces Caleb Sewell As Sporting Director And GM

Sewell joins FC Tulsa after leading Memphis 901 FC to a top-four seed in each of the past three seasons, becoming the lone club to do so in the past five years.

By: News On 6, Jeremie Poplin

-

FC Tulsa has appointed Caleb Sewell as its Sporting Director and General Manager ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Sewell joins the club after leading Memphis 901 FC to top-four finishes for three consecutive years, the only team to do so in the past five years.

"Caleb brings valuable experience and a winning mentality to FC Tulsa," said FC Tulsa President Ryan Craft. "His leadership, backed by his distinguished playing career and exceptional work in Memphis, will help us grow and compete at the highest level, strengthening our connection with the city."

Sewell, who was pursued by several USL clubs, expressed his excitement: "I’m honored to join FC Tulsa and grateful to the Craft family for this opportunity. We are focused on building a championship team, deepening our engagement with supporters, and giving back to the community."

Who is Caleb Sewell?

A native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Sewell’s successful tenure at Memphis 901 FC solidified his reputation as a top executive. He helped recruit multiple USL Championship All-League players and contributed to seven All-League selections. His leadership helped Memphis achieve notable success, including a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in his first season, as well as top-four finishes in 2023 and 2024.

Sewell’s success comes from his own distinguished playing career. A former MLS goalkeeper for New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC, he reached two MLS Cup Finals and spent six years in Portugal's Primeira Liga. He also served as a player-coach for Toronto FC II in 2021 before retiring from professional play.