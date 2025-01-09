Snowfall Impacts McAlester, City Crews Clear Roads

McAlester saw some of the highest snowfall totals overnight and Friday morning. The roadways saw a lot of the impact and city crews are continuing to work to make sure it's clear in and around town.

By: News On 6, Cal Day

The roadways are where we're seeing a lot of the impact. On Carl Albert, which is one of the main roads right through McAlester, there is a lot of slush and it's got a lot of snowpack at this time. That has created some trouble for some drivers.

The city of McAlester says it has three plows that are working to treat and clear these city roads. The city manager says the snow accumulated quickly once it started falling, and the city crews did wait until there were about two inches on the roadways before they started treating the roads.

The condition of the streets has deteriorated quickly and has forced some closures around town, especially on those roads that have some big hills here in McAlester. The city's asking folks to just stay home if they can.

A McAlester couple tells us they just could not resist getting out and enjoying the snow.

"Love it. We haven't seen this in a while here," they said. "It doesn't happen very often. I had one person already today, they kind of ran out of gas, so we just turned around and pulled them to the gas station."

The commute up to McAlester, the roads have been treacherous.

The Oklahoma governor has now deployed some Oklahoma National Guardsmen to help out with stranded motorists. You can see a lot of them out there in Humvees and in other heavy-duty vehicles.