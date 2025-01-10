Driving Instructor Shares Tips On Safe Driving During Winter Weather

Even a little bit of snow on the road can cause problems for drivers who don't have a lot of experience driving in winter weather. One driving school instructor says that the best way to stay safe in these slick conditions is to decrease your speed and increase distance with other cars.

As snow begins to fall in Green Country, drivers need to be more aware while making their commute.

Robert Cole owns the Oklahoma Driving School and teaches people how to be safe drivers. He says slowing your speed is a big way to stay safe in snow.

"Speed and space are your best friends," Cole said. "So, you know, you want to slow down when that gets some weather that your traction could be affected. And sometimes that's hard for people to do, you know, because it affects all of us. You know, you got to really look out for that other person out there on the road."

When weather gets cold, tires will deflate and Cole says drivers need to fill them with air to have the best traction they can.

He says it's harder to break and drivers need to avoid making a hard stop.

"That's someone's first instinct is to go to that break and that's the thing that gets them in trouble," he said.

Above all, Cole says drivers need to stay focused. While the roads are in bad conditions, people need to keep their windshields clear and stay off their cell phones.

"We know it's a full-time job driving, but those weather conditions I think are more demanding," said Cole.

The snow is definitely coming down a little bit harder, so if people can just delay their errands for the next couple of days and stay home, that is the best way for them to stay safe during this weather.