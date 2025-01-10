OHP Troopers Respond To Winter-Related Crashes In Okmulgee Co. As Winter Storm Moves In

OHP troopers had all hands on deck to respond to the winter storm across Green Country. They spent Thursday responding to cars and trucks off the road from slippery conditions.

By: News On 6, Erin Conrad

OHP troopers had all hands on deck to respond to the winter storm across Green Country. They spent Thursday responding to cars and trucks off the road from slippery conditions.

Cars were off the road along Highway 75, Highway 16 and I-40 in ditches and on their side.

"And it just takes one small mistake and they end up off the roadway in the ditch," said OHP Trooper Mark Southall.

He has been out on the roads helping Oklahomans for nearly 20 years and knows how dangerous roads can get in winter storms.

"We're just looking for people on the side of the road that may need our assistance, and we can help. It's awfully cold out here, and to be stuck out here with no heater and maybe not the proper clothing could be real dangerous to somebody,'" said Southall. "We want people to get from point A to point B as safely as possible."

Troopers advise that people either need to stay home or drive very carefully as conditions. Roads are only expected to get worse as snow continues to fall and temperatures drop.

"Pay attention to your speed. Pay attention to your following distance. Allow more time to stop. Tomorrow is going to be icy. There's no question about it. So driving on ice is a lot more difficult, in my opinion, than driving in snow."

OHP responded to at least 20 crashes on Thursday in Creek and Okmulgee counties, as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.