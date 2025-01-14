Couple charged in robbery of victim carrying $67,000 cash

A Tulsa couple has been charged with robbery after they allegedly stole $67,000 from a victim who had just visited a strip club.

By: News On 6

A man and woman from Tulsa have been charged with conjoint robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to records from Tulsa County, McKenzie Dixon and Freeman Buchanan, who is also known as “Scat Pack,” are accused of robbing a man who had visited a strip club with $67,000 in cash.

The Incident

Date: November 21, 2024

Details:

The victim visited the club carrying a bag with $67,000 in cash. Around 10:30 p.m., as the victim left, a car pulled up. A man attempted to grab the bag, but the victim resisted. A second man exited the car, pointed a gun at the victim, and took the bag.

The Investigation

Victim’s Report:

On November 25, the victim reported the robbery to police, suspecting McKenzie Dixon, a dancer at the club, had orchestrated the crime. The victim claimed Dixon knew he carried large amounts of cash and had seen the bag.

Club Evidence:

Police learned Dixon had allegedly bragged to other dancers about setting up the robbery. She reportedly received $10,000 from the stolen money and posted about her purchases, including a $7,000 dog, on TikTok. Dixon was fired from the club.

Connection to Buchanan:

Dixon told others that Buchanan, known as “Scat Pack” for his Dodge Charger Scat Pack vehicle, carried out the robbery. Buchanan was linked to frequent car break-ins in the club’s parking lot.

Background on Buchanan

Prior Incidents:

September 27, 2024: Buchanan was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol for possessing a large amount of marijuana, a firearm, and driving a Dodge Charger Scat Pack without a valid tag or traceable VIN. Fall 2024: Buchanan allegedly dropped a stolen, loaded gun while fleeing from deputies during a fight at the state fair. December 7, 2024: Buchanan was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation against Dixon.

Social Media Activity:

Buchanan reportedly posted photos of the stolen cash online after the robbery.

Messages Between Dixon and Buchanan

Key Timeline:

Between 9:08 p.m. and 9:48 p.m. on the night of the robbery, Dixon and Buchanan exchanged several messages about the victim and his money. Dixon described the bag as containing approximately $100,000 in cash, with bundles of $1 bills wrapped in blue bands and $100 bills in yellow bands. She described the victim, his clothing, and the club’s parking lot security, emphasizing that no one needed to get hurt. Buchanan told her he would be ready when the victim left and reminded her to delete their chat.



