Couple charged in robbery of victim carrying $67,000 cash
A Tulsa couple has been charged with robbery after they allegedly stole $67,000 from a victim who had just visited a strip club.
Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 11:43 am
By:
News On 6
A man and woman from Tulsa have been charged with conjoint robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to records from Tulsa County, McKenzie Dixon and Freeman Buchanan, who is also known as “Scat Pack,” are accused of robbing a man who had visited a strip club with $67,000 in cash.
The Incident
Date: November 21, 2024
Details:
- The victim visited the club carrying a bag with $67,000 in cash.
- Around 10:30 p.m., as the victim left, a car pulled up.
- A man attempted to grab the bag, but the victim resisted.
- A second man exited the car, pointed a gun at the victim, and took the bag.
The Investigation
Victim’s Report:
- On November 25, the victim reported the robbery to police, suspecting McKenzie Dixon, a dancer at the club, had orchestrated the crime.
- The victim claimed Dixon knew he carried large amounts of cash and had seen the bag.
Club Evidence:
- Police learned Dixon had allegedly bragged to other dancers about setting up the robbery.
- She reportedly received $10,000 from the stolen money and posted about her purchases, including a $7,000 dog, on TikTok.
- Dixon was fired from the club.
Connection to Buchanan:
- Dixon told others that Buchanan, known as “Scat Pack” for his Dodge Charger Scat Pack vehicle, carried out the robbery.
- Buchanan was linked to frequent car break-ins in the club’s parking lot.
Background on Buchanan
Prior Incidents:
- September 27, 2024: Buchanan was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol for possessing a large amount of marijuana, a firearm, and driving a Dodge Charger Scat Pack without a valid tag or traceable VIN.
- Fall 2024: Buchanan allegedly dropped a stolen, loaded gun while fleeing from deputies during a fight at the state fair.
- December 7, 2024: Buchanan was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation against Dixon.
Social Media Activity:
- Buchanan reportedly posted photos of the stolen cash online after the robbery.
Messages Between Dixon and Buchanan
Key Timeline:
- Between 9:08 p.m. and 9:48 p.m. on the night of the robbery, Dixon and Buchanan exchanged several messages about the victim and his money.
- Dixon described the bag as containing approximately $100,000 in cash, with bundles of $1 bills wrapped in blue bands and $100 bills in yellow bands.
- She described the victim, his clothing, and the club’s parking lot security, emphasizing that no one needed to get hurt.
- Buchanan told her he would be ready when the victim left and reminded her to delete their chat.