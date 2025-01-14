Oklahoma's Jayden Jackson Named Freshman All-American By FWAA

Jackson is only the second Sooners defensive lineman to earn FWAA Freshman All-America recognition since the organization began making selections in 2001, and the first since Tommie Harris in that initial year.

Oklahoma freshman defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday. He is only the second Sooner defensive lineman to earn this honor, following Tommie Harris in 2001.

Jackson, a native of Indianapolis, played in all 13 games and made 10 starts at defensive tackle. He totaled 30 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, along with a pass breakup. He posted at least one tackle in 12 games, with a career-high five tackles against Texas. Jackson also earned Freshman All-American honors from ESPN and On3 and was named a Freshman All-SEC selection.

Starting in OU's season opener against Temple, Jackson became just the fourth true freshman to start on the defensive line for the Sooners. He recorded his first career sack against South Carolina and added another at Missouri, along with a tackle for loss against Alabama.

Jackson was a key part of a defense that allowed just 318.2 total yards and 21.5 points per game, both the lowest since 2009. This marks Jackson’s place as the ninth true freshman from OU to earn FWAA Freshman All-America recognition





OU’s FWAA Freshman All-Americans (started in 2001)

2001 Vince Carter* C

2001 Tommie Harris* DL

2004 Adrian Peterson* RB

2007 Sam Bradford QB

2008 Travis Lewis LB

2009 Tress Way P

2010 Tom Wort LB

2011 Michael Hunnicutt K

2013 Dominique Alexander* LB

2013 Zack Sanchez DB

2014 Samaje Perine* RB

2015 Austin Seibert* P

2017 Kenneth Murray* LB

2018 Creed Humphrey OL

2019 Gabe Brkic K

2020 Marvin Mims* WR

2020 Spencer Rattler QB

2023 Nic Anderson WR

2024 Jayden Jackson* DL

* Denotes true freshman