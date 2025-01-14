Oklahoma's Jayden Jackson Named Freshman All-American By FWAA

Jackson is only the second Sooners defensive lineman to earn FWAA Freshman All-America recognition since the organization began making selections in 2001, and the first since Tommie Harris in that initial year.

Tuesday, January 14th 2025, 4:10 pm

By: OU Athletics


NORMAN, Okla. -

Oklahoma freshman defensive lineman Jayden Jackson was named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Tuesday. He is only the second Sooner defensive lineman to earn this honor, following Tommie Harris in 2001.

Who is Jayden Jackson


Jackson, a native of Indianapolis, played in all 13 games and made 10 starts at defensive tackle. He totaled 30 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, along with a pass breakup. He posted at least one tackle in 12 games, with a career-high five tackles against Texas. Jackson also earned Freshman All-American honors from ESPN and On3 and was named a Freshman All-SEC selection.

Starting in OU's season opener against Temple, Jackson became just the fourth true freshman to start on the defensive line for the Sooners. He recorded his first career sack against South Carolina and added another at Missouri, along with a tackle for loss against Alabama.

Jackson was a key part of a defense that allowed just 318.2 total yards and 21.5 points per game, both the lowest since 2009. This marks Jackson’s place as the ninth true freshman from OU to earn FWAA Freshman All-America recognition


OU’s FWAA Freshman All-Americans (started in 2001)

2001    Vince Carter*             C

2001    Tommie Harris*            DL

2004    Adrian Peterson*          RB

2007    Sam Bradford              QB

2008    Travis Lewis              LB

2009    Tress Way                 P

2010    Tom Wort                  LB

2011    Michael Hunnicutt         K

2013    Dominique Alexander*      LB

2013    Zack Sanchez              DB

2014    Samaje Perine*            RB

2015    Austin Seibert*           P

2017    Kenneth Murray*           LB

2018    Creed Humphrey            OL

2019    Gabe Brkic                K

2020    Marvin Mims*              WR

2020    Spencer Rattler           QB

2023    Nic Anderson              WR

2024    Jayden Jackson*           DL

* Denotes true freshman
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 14th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

January 15th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

January 15th, 2025