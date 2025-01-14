FC Tulsa Signs Former Oklahoma Wesleyan Standout Stefan Lukic

A four-time NAIA First-Team All-American with Oklahoma Wesleyan, Lukic recorded 62 goals and 93 assists for the Eagles while also winning 2019 NAIA National Player of the Year honors.

FC Tulsa announced on Tuesday it has signed midfielder Stefan Lukic ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Lukic, 28, joins the club after spending the 2024 season with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC of USL League One.

Who is Stefan Lukic?

Lukic, a native of Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia, joined Partizan's Youth Academy at 11, captaining various age groups for nine years. Courted by top English clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, he moved to the U.S. to play for Oklahoma Wesleyan University (2017-2021).

In five seasons, he appeared in 112 matches, scoring 62 goals and 93 assists. He earned four NAIA First-Team All-America selections and was named 2019 NAIA National Player of the Year after leading the nation in assists.

Lukic played for Corpus Christi FC in 2018-19, scoring nine goals in 21 USL League Two matches. He turned pro in 2022 with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, contributing two goals and three assists while helping the team to a memorable Open Cup run.

He joined Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in 2024, recording one goal and four assists in 21 appearances.