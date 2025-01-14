TPS Hosting Hiring Fair For Several Positions On Wednesday

Tulsa Public Schools is holding a hiring fair for operations positions on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Public Schools is holding a hiring fair for operations positions on Wednesday.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Maintenance Facilities Building near Pine and Memorial.

TPS says it's looking to fill positions in maintenance, plant operations, child nutrition, transportation, grounds keeping and school safety.

It says the positions are throughout the school district.

TPS says anyone interested should bring resumes, relevant documents, special licenses and a photo ID to the hiring fair.

For more details, CLICK HERE.