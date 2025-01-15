34-Year-Old Green Country Dad Faces End-Stage Heart Failure, Awaiting Life-Changing Transplant

Nathan Williams, a 34-year-old dad from Broken Arrow, needs a heart transplant due to end-stage congestive heart failure.

By: Chinh Doan

-

A Green Country husband and dad needs a heart transplant at just 34 years old.

Doctors thought Nathan Williams had pneumonia until they realized his heart wasn't pumping blood, and he was close to dying.

Nathan has been in and out of hospitals in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, including at Saint Francis. Now, he's at home waiting for his new heart and hopes his story can help others.

Nathan said he tries to be the best husband and dad he can be as he waits for a heart transplant.

He has end-stage congestive heart failure, which means his heart isn't pumping enough blood to his body.

"My literal words to the doctor was, 'That's a little extreme,’” said Nathan.

Nathan said he had always been healthy and active until Sept. 2023. He said several doctors thought the fatigue, shortness of breath and swelling were caused by pneumonia, but they learned his heart was pumping at only 8%, compared to a healthy heart working at 55 to 70%.

"It's not genetic,” said Nathan. “It wasn't caused by a virus is what they said, I never did anything harmful to my body to cause it. They had no idea."

Nathan spent 30 days in the intensive care unit and has been in and out of several hospitals.

He had surgery to get a mechanical pump to help his blood flow.

"To constantly have to hook up to a power source and having a cord coming out of your abdomen and wearing this backpack that holds my batteries that power the pump is a daily frustration, but it's definitely something that you adjust to,” said Nathan.

Nathan's wife Crystal said it has been hard balancing hospitals and home.

"It's been rough, but we have a really great support system,” said Crystal.

Crystal said her husband is inspiring.

"He's always been healthy and worked out, but mentally, I didn't know how tough he was,” said Crystal.

While it can take years for a heart transplant, Nathan says he's making memories with his family and teaching his kids about perseverance.

"Continue to propel yourself forward, even if it's by the tiniest steps,” said Nathan.

Nathan has regular checkups to make sure he's staying healthy and on track for a transplant. Until that happens, he's focused on his faith, family, health and business.

Nathan is back at work full-time as a financial educator. He said having a life insurance policy that pays out a benefit when he can't work helps him provide for his family.