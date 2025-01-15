Broken Arrow School Board Reviews Hybrid Calendar Survey Results

The Broken Arrow School Board is reviewing the results of a survey to find out what people want when it comes to the district's hybrid calendar.

By: News On 6

-

The Broken Arrow School Board is reviewing the results of a survey to find out what people want when it comes to the district's hybrid calendar.

The district says about 8,000 people completed the survey.

The results show that, when it comes to a four-day week calendar, most people said they would prefer to start the day earlier.

Parents are more likely to prefer having Fridays off, while school employees prefer Mondays.

If the district stays on a traditional calendar, employees and parents want more breaks during the second semester.

A committee will review the results on Wednesday and develop a proposed calendar to present at the February board meeting.

The full survey results can be found here. The link to the plans for the hybrid school calendar committee can be found here.

FROM DEC. 2024: