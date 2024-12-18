Broken Arrow Public Schools Considering 4 Day School Week

Broken Arrow Public Schools is considering a four-day school week to recruit and retain teachers, and they’re gathering parent input through surveys before deciding in March.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: What major change is Broken Arrow Public Schools considering?

A: The district is exploring a shift to a four-day school week and has sent surveys to families to gather input.

Q: What options are being considered for the new school calendar?

A: Three calendar options were presented:

A four-day week with Monday or Friday off. Adjustments to daily start and end times. Changes to the school year’s start and end dates.

Q: Why is the district considering a four-day week?

A: The district hopes the change will:

Help recruit and retain teachers. Provide students with a dedicated day for enrichment or intervention activities.

Q: What challenges does the four-day week present?

A: Potential challenges include:

Child care needs for families. Transportation logistics. Supporting students who depend on school meals or special education services.

Q: How is the district gathering input?

A: A survey was sent to parents, emphasizing that it’s not a vote but an opportunity to share opinions.

Current Status:

Over 6,700 parents have responded so far. The district aims for 8,000 responses by December 22.

Q: What happens next?

A second survey will be distributed in January. The district committee will make a recommendation in February. The school board is set to vote on the proposal in March.

Q: Where can parents access the survey?

A: Parents can find the survey on the Broken Arrow Public Schools website or HERE.