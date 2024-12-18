Broken Arrow Public Schools Considering 4 Day School Week

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 6:38 am
Q: What major change is Broken Arrow Public Schools considering?
A: The district is exploring a shift to a four-day school week and has sent surveys to families to gather input.
Q: What options are being considered for the new school calendar?
A: Three calendar options were presented:
Q: Why is the district considering a four-day week?
A: The district hopes the change will:
Q: What challenges does the four-day week present?
A: Potential challenges include:
Q: How is the district gathering input?
A: A survey was sent to parents, emphasizing that it’s not a vote but an opportunity to share opinions.
Current Status:
Q: What happens next?
Q: Where can parents access the survey?
A: Parents can find the survey on the Broken Arrow Public Schools website or HERE.
