Broken Arrow Public Schools Considering 4 Day School Week

Broken Arrow Public Schools is considering a four-day school week to recruit and retain teachers, and they’re gathering parent input through surveys before deciding in March.

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 6:38 am

By: MaKayla Glenn


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Q: What major change is Broken Arrow Public Schools considering?

A: The district is exploring a shift to a four-day school week and has sent surveys to families to gather input.

Q: What options are being considered for the new school calendar?

A: Three calendar options were presented:

  1. A four-day week with Monday or Friday off.
  2. Adjustments to daily start and end times.
  3. Changes to the school year’s start and end dates.

Q: Why is the district considering a four-day week?

A: The district hopes the change will:

  1. Help recruit and retain teachers.
  2. Provide students with a dedicated day for enrichment or intervention activities.

Q: What challenges does the four-day week present?

A: Potential challenges include:

  1. Child care needs for families.
  2. Transportation logistics.
  3. Supporting students who depend on school meals or special education services.

Q: How is the district gathering input?

A: A survey was sent to parents, emphasizing that it’s not a vote but an opportunity to share opinions.

Current Status:

  1. Over 6,700 parents have responded so far.
  2. The district aims for 8,000 responses by December 22.

Q: What happens next?

  1. A second survey will be distributed in January.
  2. The district committee will make a recommendation in February.
  3. The school board is set to vote on the proposal in March.

Q: Where can parents access the survey?

A: Parents can find the survey on the Broken Arrow Public Schools website or HERE.
MaKayla Glenn
MaKayla Glenn
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 18th, 2024

December 19th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 19th, 2024

December 19th, 2024

December 19th, 2024

December 19th, 2024