From football to fire relief: How 'Young and the Restless' star, TU Alum Conner Floyd is helping rebuild

Conner Floyd, a 'Young and the Restless' star, reflects on wildfires near Los Angeles, highlighting community support and personal connections amid the devastation.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

"It's nuts. I mean it's heavy, you can feel it walking around. It's tough to really focus on anything else."

How the Wildfires Impacted 'Young and the Restless' Star Conner Floyd

Conner Floyd, the former TU football standout and current star on "Young and the Restless," is one of the millions of residents in the Los Angeles area watching the scenes of devastation and destruction left behind by the explosion of wildfires across the county. More than 12-thousand structures have been destroyed in the last six days.

"It's wild being right next to it, and 30 minutes down the road is engulfed in hell. It's overwhelming, it's heavy. It's such a heartbreaking scene out here, just to watch the news daily and see these pictures of these towns absolutely."

Conner Floyd’s Emotional Close Call: A Miracle in the Palisades

Floyd and his fiance did have a close call though. His future in-laws have a house in the Palisades. Despite the devastation all around, their house survived the firestorm.

"By some miracle of God, it is untouched. It's like right off Sunset. Was in like a real hot zone. We spent the first couple of days just glued to the news, trying to get a shot of it. And it looked like the fires were all around it and we accepted the inevitable at one point. But somehow, someway, untouched. No damage."

Eric Braeden’s Loss and the 'Young and the Restless' Family’s Response





The fire did touch his "Young and the Restless" family. Legendary actor Eric Braeden, who plays Victor Newman on the long-running show, lost his home.

"I've talked to Eric. He's the only person I know personally that's been affected. I know Josh Marrow is somewhere close to the Palisades. I think he just had to evacuate. I texted him just a little while ago because I just learned about that. I was texting Braeden a couple of days ago. He sent me a video and it's just heartbreaking."

With chaos all around, Floyd leaned on one of his old football principles....control what you can control.

"Something like this, a literal fire hurricane comes through, I don't know if there was much we could do about that. Like I said, you take adversity on the chin and you rise from the ashes."

So Floyd and his fiance immediately began the task of helping those who lost everything.

"She raised about 5 grand in about a couple of hours the other day. So we went to Target and spent about 5 grand on essentials. Waters, clothes, we heard shoes were in need. And then we went and dropped all that off at a bunch of different places."

As residents begin to sift through the ashes and look ahead to rebuilding. Floyd says the community is rallying around each other."

"I think LA as a whole is coming together and trying to rebuild and come back."