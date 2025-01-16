Celebrating Kylee’s spirit: Tulsa’s 'Day of Kyndness' brings warmth to those in need

The 'Day of Kyndness' is an annual event honoring Kylee Smith, providing warm clothing and essentials to the homeless in Tulsa, organized by her mother since 2023.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

What is the "Day of Kyndness"?

The "Day of Kyndness" is an annual event Leslie Hines organized to collect and pass out warm clothing items to those in need.

How long have they been doing the "Day of Kyndness?"

The idea for the "Day of Kyndness" came to Leslie Hines in 2022, one year after she lost her daughter to a mental health battle.

"She was a senior at TU when she experienced her first episode with mental illness, and 16 months later she was gone," said Hines.

She said she wanted to help spread the light and kindness of her daughter, Kylee Smith, to those in need. Hines and some friends started the tradition in 2023, collecting warm items to pass out to the homeless population in Tulsa. 2025 was their third year hosting the event.

When is the "Day of Kyndness?"

It happens every year on Jan. 15, the anniversary of Kylee Smith's death. Her mom, Leslie Hines, said, "We take what was the worst day of my life and any family's life and turn it into something beautiful."

How many people have they helped?

Hines said they passed out 100 bags of warm items, hygienic products and sandwiches in 2023. She said they doubled that in their second year. This year they expected to pass out 400 bags to those in need.

Why did she choose the homeless?

Hines said she chose the homeless because, "I feel like a lot of homeless stems from mental illness," and she never wants anyone to go through what her family did. "I think it's important to remember that they're no different than us and we cannot let where they stand today define them."

How can I help with the "Day of Kyndness?"

Hines collects items all year long in preparation for the event. She accepts donations like coats, jeans, shoes, hats and more. You can learn more about the "Day of Kyndness" and how you can help on their Facebook page.