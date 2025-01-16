First-gen student from Colcord makes school history with Ivy League acceptance

Vince Minard from Colcord, Oklahoma, is the first from his town accepted to an Ivy League school, Columbia University, on a full scholarship.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

A senior from a small town in eastern Oklahoma is packing his bags for New York City. He was accepted into one of the most prestigious universities in the country.

Colcord, Oklahoma, a town of just 750 people, is where Vince Minard calls home.

"We just have one little diner right across the road, and it’s just been really cool to see that small-town feel," he said.

But Vince is trading that small town for the Big Apple.

"I am going to Columbia University. It's going to be a very different change from Colcord, but one I am looking forward to," he said.

"He's one of those students that every teacher wants to have, and it's great to have him. But once you have them on the flip side, it's more of an 'oh shoot' moment, where I have to work twice as hard," said Cameron McLendon.

Hard work that's worth it because Vince is doing things no one else from this town has. He is the first from Colcord High to be accepted into an Ivy League school. He’ll also be the first in his family to attend college.

"My mom cried a little bit," he said.

But in order to afford his education, he turned to a nonprofit that supports first-generation, low-income students. Through QuestBridge, Vince received a full scholarship to the school of his dreams.

"Particularly as a first-generation student, to see all these students from across the world has been such a rewarding opportunity," he said.

An opportunity he won’t take for granted. It’s a message that just because you're from somewhere small doesn’t mean you're not destined for big things.

"You have to challenge yourself, work hard, and if you don't apply, there's no chance you get in. So just send that application in, see what happens. You never know," Vince said.

Vince will graduate in May and start at Columbia in the fall. After completing his studies at Columbia, he hopes to attend law school and eventually become a congressman.

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news