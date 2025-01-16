Glenpool Public Schools proposes $54M bond package

Glenpool Public Schools is seeking voter approval on March 4 for a $54 million bond package to fund facility upgrades, new construction, and student transportation.

By: Brooke Cox

Glenpool Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $54 million bond package to enhance facilities and improve district resources. The election is scheduled for March 4.

The bond package is divided into two propositions: one focused on facility improvements and upgrades, and the other on transportation.

Proposition 1: Facility Upgrades and Enhancements ($52.8M)

The majority of the proposed funds, $52.8 million, would address a wide range of facility improvements and new construction projects, including:

High School Improvements

A new entryway with state-of-the-art classrooms and offices, including specialized spaces for family and consumer sciences, e-sports, speech and drama, and meeting rooms. Installation of an elevator and fire suppression system. Remodeling and modernization of the existing high school building, with updates to all bathrooms, the media center, and general finishes.

Elementary and Intermediate School Projects

Construction of a gym and safe room for the Upper Elementary School. Addition of classrooms, offices, restrooms, and a fire sprinkling system at the Intermediate School.

Athletic Facility Upgrades

A dedicated wrestling and cheer practice facility, complete with locker rooms and a safe room. Renovations to the Sports Arena locker rooms, lobby, and restrooms. Visitor bleacher upgrades. Installation of a new press box, scoreboard, and track resurfacing at the Chaffin Sports Complex.

District-Wide Improvements

New band instruments. Essential building improvements and maintenance at all district sites. Technology upgrades at every school.

Proposition 2: Transportation Enhancements ($1M)

The second proposition allocates $1 million to acquire new transportation options for students. This includes an activity bus and additional student transportation vehicles.

Upcoming Election

The total bond package amounts to $53.8 million, with a significant focus on modernizing the high school, building safe rooms, and addressing athletic and academic needs district-wide. Glenpool voters will decide the fate of the bond package on March 4.