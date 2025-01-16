Glenpool Public Schools proposes $54M bond package

Thursday, January 16th 2025, 5:21 am
Glenpool Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $54 million bond package to enhance facilities and improve district resources. The election is scheduled for March 4.
The bond package is divided into two propositions: one focused on facility improvements and upgrades, and the other on transportation.
The majority of the proposed funds, $52.8 million, would address a wide range of facility improvements and new construction projects, including:
High School Improvements
Elementary and Intermediate School Projects
Athletic Facility Upgrades
District-Wide Improvements
The second proposition allocates $1 million to acquire new transportation options for students. This includes an activity bus and additional student transportation vehicles.
The total bond package amounts to $53.8 million, with a significant focus on modernizing the high school, building safe rooms, and addressing athletic and academic needs district-wide. Glenpool voters will decide the fate of the bond package on March 4.
