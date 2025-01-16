Applications open for new program to preserve Oklahoma civil rights landmarks

The Oklahoma Historical Society's Civil Rights Trail Grant Program offers grants up to $50,000 to preserve civil rights landmarks, with applications open through Feb. 15.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: What is the Civil Rights Trail Grant Program?

A: The Oklahoma Historical Society has launched the "Civil Rights Trail Grant Program" to preserve and promote key civil rights and Native American landmarks across Oklahoma.

Q: Who can apply?

A: The program is open to tribal, county, and municipal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State.

You can find out more about the program requirements at OKHistory.org/About/CRT-Requirements.

Q: What is the goal of the program?

A: According to Bridget Lewis of the Oklahoma Historical Society, the program connects All-Black towns and Civil Rights landmarks with significant Native American sites.

It aims to boost tourism, spark entrepreneurship, and drive economic growth in these communities.

Q: How much funding is available?

A: Grants range from $1,000 to $50,000, depending on legislative appropriations, federal funds, and private donations.

Q: Who inspired this initiative?

A: Senator Kevin Mathews is credited with the vision behind the program, aiming to preserve the identity and contributions of All-Black towns and Native American sites.

Q: When is the deadline to apply?

A: Applications are open now and will close on Saturday, Feb. 15. Grant recipients will be announced in May.

Q: Is there help available for applicants?

A: Yes, virtual grant workshops are available to help participants understand eligibility requirements, application processes, and evaluation criteria.

For virtual grant workshops and step-by-step application instructions, visit OKHistory.org/About/CRT-Workshops.