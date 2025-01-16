A TikTok video, a stranger’s gift, and a life transformed: Katie Hallum's journey

A TikTok video led to a life-saving kidney donation for Katie Hallum, forging an extraordinary bond with her donor, Savannah, and inspiring her advocacy work.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Katie Hallum's life took an unexpected turn at the age of 19 when she was diagnosed with kidney failure. What followed was not just a medical crisis but an extraordinary journey that included a TikTok video, an unlikely donor, and the gift of a second chance at life.

The Diagnosis

At 19, Hallum was living the typical college life as a sophomore at the University of Oklahoma when her world was turned upside down.

"I was told I needed dialysis to survive, and eventually a kidney transplant to live longer than what dialysis could provide," she said. "I had just returned home from traveling abroad in London and was adjusting to life back in school."

Her diagnosis came just one year earlier when she was 18. Hallum was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy, a disease that gradually attacks the kidneys.

"The pandemic had just hit," she said. "I was preparing to graduate high school and attend the University of Oklahoma."

The TikTok Video

What began as a casual TikTok post turned into a lifeline for Hallum.

"I scrolled for a bit and saw that audio, and thought it related well to my predicament in a humorous way," she explained. "I wasn't asking for a kidney—just joking about it. I set up my phone in my student apartment bathroom and filmed."

Hallum's video resonated with many, including Savannah Stallbaumer, a stranger who would soon offer her a kidney.

The Stranger’s Gift

When Stallbaumer reached out offering to donate one of her kidneys, Hallum was initially overwhelmed.

"It was humbling," Hallum said. "But also off-putting. I didn’t want to feel like a burden or accept that kind of help."

Despite her reservations, Hallum agreed to meet Stallbaumer, and the two connected in person.

"Savannah drove down to Tulsa for testing, and I drove from Norman to meet up with her for lunch. I was oddly calm about the entire situation," Hallum said. "I had this sense of reverence and gratitude toward her for being so adamant on getting tested, but I didn't really believe she'd be a match for me."

Image Provided By: Katie Hallum

Related Story: OU Student Finds Kidney Donor Through TikTok

Recovery and Life Today

The road to recovery was not easy, but Hallum is now in good health.

"I was about 70 pounds when I was discharged from the hospital. Recovery was really hard," she recalled. "But I've been really healthy so far, with one minor incident of sepsis a few months ago due to my medication. Otherwise, the kidney and myself are in perfect condition."

Hallum has returned to a normal life, having graduated from college in May.

Image Provided By: Katie Hallum

She now works as an Indigenous Affairs journalist for KOSU in Oklahoma City.

"I love my job and being able to represent my tribe," Hallum said.

She has even started working and traveling as an ambassador, advocate, and public speaker for various non-profits and healthcare companies.

"I always thought I'd forever have an apprehension for healthcare after what I went through, but ironically find myself participating in it willingly," she explained.

A Lifelong Bond

The connection between Hallum and Stallbaumer has evolved into a deep friendship.

"Savannah is a hero to me," Hallum said. "She’s a part of me—literally. She gave me the ultimate gift of life."

As time goes on, the bond between them continues to grow.

The Role of TikTok

Hallum said TikTok played a significant role in her life-saving connection.

"It absolutely did," Hallum said. "While it was all Savannah at the end of the day—she and I would've never crossed paths if she hadn't been scrolling one night."

Follow Katie’s Journey

For those interested in following Hallum’s journey, she is active on social media. You can connect with her on Twitter at @katie_hallum and Instagram at @katie.tsutli.