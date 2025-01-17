Suspect in assault, robbery of 92-year-old Tulsa woman arrested in Dallas

Karmello Shannon, a suspect in the violent robbery of a 92-year-old woman in Tulsa, was arrested by the Dallas Police Gang Unit.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

-

The Dallas Police Gang Unit arrested Karmello Shannon, a suspect wanted for the violent robbery of a 92-year-old woman at a Tulsa mall in November.

Shannon is accused of assaulting the woman at a Bitcoin ATM, slamming her to the ground, and causing severe injuries. The victim sustained a broken arm, a fractured eye socket, and required 14 stitches.

Coordinated Effort Across Agencies

Tulsa Police Robbery detectives collaborated with the Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit in the search for Shannon, leveraging intelligence and partnerships across jurisdictions. Initially, Shannon was believed to be in the Oklahoma City area, prompting cooperation with OKC Police.

Recently, a Flock camera system in Dallas detected a vehicle associated with Shannon, leading Tulsa Police to notify the Dallas Police Gang Unit, who apprehended him.

Additional Arrest of Markena Davis

Shannon’s girlfriend, Markena Davis, was also arrested for harboring a fugitive. Detectives allege Davis provided Shannon with financial support and transportation while he was evading authorities.

Commendations for Police Efforts

Robbery Lieutenant Justin Ritter credited the Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit for their persistence and teamwork, as well as the assistance provided by OKC and Dallas Police.

Both Shannon and Davis face charges, but it’s important to note that these are arrests and not convictions. The investigation remains ongoing.