Suspect Wanted After 92-Year-Old Woman Robbed At Tulsa Mall

Tulsa Police “Most Wanted” Suspect:

Tulsa Police are looking for fugitive Karmello Shannon, who they say robbed a 92-year-old woman at a Tulsa Mall and slammed her to the ground, causing serious injuries. Police say it happened in November at Woodland Hills Mall as the victim was putting a large sum of cash into a Bitcoin ATM.

Caught On Video:

Police say surveillance video from the mall shows Karmello Shannon and a juvenile accomplice wandering around near the victim. Investigators say it’s clear Shannon was targeting the victim by the way he was watching the victim and hovering around her. They say the video shows Shannon walk up to her, rip the money out of her hand, slam her to the ground then run away. Patrol officers were able to catch and arrest the juvenile, but Shannon got away.

Searching for Shannon:

Investigators have been looking for Shannon since November when a warrant was issued for his arrest. Investigators believe he could be hiding out in the Oklahoma City area.

Shannon’s Criminal History:

Records show Shannon was given five years' probation for four separate Tulsa County felony cases in the last year. Those include domestic assault and battery by strangulation, grand larceny, having a gun while on DOC supervision, and having stolen credit cards.

If you see Shannon, call police or if you know anything about where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous and there could be a cash reward.

Tips From Police:

Police encourage people to always be aware of their surroundings whether they are leaving work, walking to their car, at a grocery store, or anywhere in a public space. They advise people to not look down at their phones while walking but rather pay attention to who is around them.