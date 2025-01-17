Glenpool Lower Elementary closed Friday after carbon monoxide detection

Glenpool Lower Elementary was evacuated and closed Friday after carbon monoxide was detected, with students relocated to the Intermediate APB and no injuries reported.

Friday, January 17th 2025, 11:56 am

By: Brooke Cox


GLENPOOL, Okla. -

A small amount of carbon monoxide was detected in Glenpool Lower Elementary School around 10 a.m. Friday, prompting an immediate evacuation of students and staff.

District officials confirmed the building will remain closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.

Thanks to established safety protocols, no students or staff were in danger, officials said.

Other buildings in the district were unaffected and are operating on their regular schedule.
