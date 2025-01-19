Authorities seek information on missing Osage County woman

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Baylee Good, who was reported missing on Dec. 26, 2024.

Sunday, January 19th 2025, 4:30 pm

By: News On 6


Good, 28, was last known to have spoken to her grandmother during a phone call, authorities said.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Good’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3535.
