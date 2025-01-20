Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans in Washington D.C. for Inauguration Day

Four Oklahoma college students are in Washington, D.C., to attend the presidential inauguration, a trip made possible through a competitive scholarship process and fundraising by the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Four members of the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans are in Washington D.C. to witness history at the presidential inauguration. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn caught up with one of the students before his departure and has been following their journey.

A Competitive Opportunity

The students were selected through a competitive scholarship process. Conner Tranquil, State Chairman of the Oklahoma Federation of College Republicans, says the trip, funded entirely through fundraising efforts over the past year, was made possible by the dedication of local GOP counties and donors.

Tranquil says his organization is dedicated to empowering young conservatives across the state by providing leadership training, networking opportunities, and hands-on political experience to foster the next generation of Republican leaders.

The Excitement Builds for Noah Stutzman

Noah Stutzman, who studies American History at Rogers State University, is also among those making the trip. This inauguration marks his first time voting and his first time visiting Washington, D.C.

“I can’t wait to see the swearing-in,” Stutzman shared. “It’s not easy for a Republican to get the popular vote and the electoral vote, and I’m excited to be part of that process.”

Stutzman’s passion for history shines through, as he dreams of becoming an American history teacher in high school. He is eager to tell future students that he was actually there on this historic day.

Adapting to Changes

With the inauguration ceremony now being moved indoors, Stutzman and the other members will attend a watch party hosted by a youth leadership school in D.C.

Programming Changes

Due to CBS’s special coverage of the inauguration, there are some changes to News On 6's schedule. The noon show will begin at 12:30 p.m.