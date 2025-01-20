A Georgia native, Ethan graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a minor in communication studies from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Ethan Wright joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2025.

A Georgia native, Ethan graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and a minor in communication studies from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

While at UGA, Ethan gained hands-on experience as a reporter, anchor, and producer for Grady Newsource, the university's student-led newscast. He also honed his writing skills at The Red & Black, UGA’s award-winning independent student newspaper.

Ethan is passionate about elevating voices that often go unheard, using the power of storytelling to foster connection and understanding in the community. He is committed to innovation in broadcast journalism and telling impactful stories that matter.

When he isn’t reporting, Ethan enjoys stand-up comedy, spending time outdoors, cooking, and integrating into the community. If you see him out and about, never hesitate to say hi!

If you have a story idea or just want to chat, feel free to email Ethan or reach out on social media.



