Timeline: Leonard Peltier's conviction, commutation

In one of his final acts as president, former President Joe Biden decided to commute the sentence of Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975 in South Dakota.

Tuesday, January 21st 2025, 9:37 pm

By: Amy Slanchik


June 26, 1975

Leonard Peltier was one of three suspects after a shootout with the FBI, on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. The agents came to the reservation to serve arrest warrants.

Transcript from News On 6 1994 story by Anchor Lisa Jones: 

“Two FBI agents follow a red truck onto the reservation. They believe the driver is a young Indian man wanted for assault and stealing a pair of cowboy boots. Just after noon, both sides say all hell broke loose. The agents, Jack Coler and Ronald Williams, radioed they were under fire. The Indians there that day say they didn’t know the men were FBI agents when the shooting started.”

1977

Peltier was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, despite defense claims that evidence against him had been falsified.

1993, 1996 & 1998

Peltier was denied parole.

December 2000

Hundreds of (then) current and retired FBI agents march to the White House for a protest, to demonstrate their opposition to a presidential clemency for Peltier.

2001

President Bill Clinton considered, but did not grant, Peltier’s presidential pardon.

2009

Peltier denied parole.

2016

Representatives for Peltier petition for President Barack Obama for clemency and “compassionate release.” Obama did not grant the petition.

2022

U.S. Department of Justice denies a petition for a commutation of Peltier’s sentence.

July 2024

Peltier is denied parole. He was not eligible for parole again until 2026.

January 2025

In one of his final acts as president, Joe Biden commutes Peltier’s sentence. Peltier is not pardoned for his crimes and will serve his sentence in home confinement. (The White House) 
Amy Slanchik is passionate about storytelling. She joined the News On 6 team in May of 2016 after spending almost two years in Fort Smith, Ark. She is a proud University of Oklahoma graduate.

