Timeline: Leonard Peltier's conviction, commutation

Tuesday, January 21st 2025, 9:37 pm
Leonard Peltier was one of three suspects after a shootout with the FBI, on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. The agents came to the reservation to serve arrest warrants.
Transcript from News On 6 1994 story by Anchor Lisa Jones:
“Two FBI agents follow a red truck onto the reservation. They believe the driver is a young Indian man wanted for assault and stealing a pair of cowboy boots. Just after noon, both sides say all hell broke loose. The agents, Jack Coler and Ronald Williams, radioed they were under fire. The Indians there that day say they didn’t know the men were FBI agents when the shooting started.”
Peltier was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, despite defense claims that evidence against him had been falsified.
Hundreds of (then) current and retired FBI agents march to the White House for a protest, to demonstrate their opposition to a presidential clemency for Peltier.
President Bill Clinton considered, but did not grant, Peltier’s presidential pardon.
Representatives for Peltier petition for President Barack Obama for clemency and “compassionate release.” Obama did not grant the petition.
U.S. Department of Justice denies a petition for a commutation of Peltier’s sentence.
Peltier is denied parole. He was not eligible for parole again until 2026.
In one of his final acts as president, Joe Biden commutes Peltier’s sentence. Peltier is not pardoned for his crimes and will serve his sentence in home confinement. (The White House)
