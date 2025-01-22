Volunteers in Tulsa assemble emergency packs for LA wildfire victims

Volunteers in Tulsa are assembling emergency care packages for California wildfire victims through Greater Good Charities, aiming to send over 400,000 pounds of supplies.

By: Eden Jones

-

A global nonprofit called Greater Good Charities is working with the Tulsa community to support people devastated by the ongoing wildfires in California.

Volunteers are assembling emergency care packages to send to those affected. The nonprofit's goal is to send over 400,000 pounds of essential emergency supplies.

Disaster in California

After wildfires spread across parts of California, Bryna Donnelly with Greater Good Charities says so many people are left with so little. CBS News has reported nearly 200,000 residents have been forced to evacuate and 27 people have died.

“To me, fires are one of the most devastating, they’re just so catastrophic and so fast, people have so little time to even grab their phone before they need to flee,” Donnelly said.

A Helping Hand

Even the basic essentials are something many people now have to go without. So, volunteers at the Greater Good Distribution Center in Tulsa are assembling emergency care packages to send to those affected. Each pack is filled with day-to-day items people may take for granted, including a hygiene kit full of items like shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, a toothbrush, and more.

"It's meant to just keep people secure for a short period of time," said Donnelly.

Small Act, Big Difference

Volunteers hope that putting together the packs sparks optimism in such a tragic time.

Mindi White has been volunteering at Greater Good for almost a year. She says putting together the packs is nice because it's something she can do for those impacted in California all the way from Tulsa and makes a big difference.

“It makes you more aware of the little things you can do to help someone,” she said.

What You Can Do From Tulsa

People can volunteer to help assemble packs every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Greater Good Distribution Center until the end of February, by signing up online. The center is located at 7201 E 38th Street.

Greater Good also has a list of essentials on its website Disaster Distribution Drive | OK to LA people can donate along with an Amazon wish list, to make the best possible difference for those in California.