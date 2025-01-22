Waste truck overturns on Tulsa roadway, causing brief closure

A waste collection truck overturned Wednesday morning on a roadway in Tulsa, according to police.

By: Christian Hans

Tulsa Police say the truck was traveling near West 17th Street and Southwest Boulevard when it passed over a patch of ice.

TPD says the driver overcorrected, causing the truck to tip over.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated.

No other vehicles were involved. The roadway was temporarily closed while crews cleared the scene.