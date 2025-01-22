Flavor of Oklahoma: Take 2 serves up comforting dishes and second chances

A downtown Tulsa restaurant is combining delicious, comforting lunches with a powerful mission. Take 2 is a café that is part of the Resonance Center for Women and employs women who are transitioning out of prison.

By: Kristen Weaver

A downtown Tulsa restaurant is combining delicious, comforting lunches with a powerful mission.

Take 2 is a café that is part of the Resonance Center for Women and employs women who are transitioning out of prison.

On a busy, cold winter afternoon, guests are bundled up with a warm meal, and in the kitchen, these women are tackling the lunchtime rush. At Take 2: A Resonance Café, the meals and the mission are meaningful.

“Take 2 is our social enterprise,” said Resonance Center Director Katie Gill Miller. “It's a fantastic service because people are able to come here with instant housing and employment.”

The Resonance Center for Women helps women coming out of prison with everything from housing to employment to treatment and more. They serve more than 1,600 women a year, and one part of that is employing some at Take 2.

“All the women who work here live here as well,” Miller said.

“Our program is a six-month program. They get started right away; it's a soft place for them to land,” General Manager Tom Dittus said.

He says the stories are powerful, but the food doesn’t take a back seat, with house-made sauces, soups, and fresh ingredients.

“All our soups are made in-house,” said Dittus. “Today we have broccoli cheddar; we always have tomato bisque.”

Nothing pairs more perfectly with tomato soup than a cozy grilled cheese. The sourdough gets Italian dressing, cheddar and Swiss, then some tomatoes before it’s grilled to golden perfection.

“It's kind of an adult grilled cheese,” Dittus said.

With a hefty dunk in the soup, it will warm you right up.

The chili is another popular choice. It has beans and is topped with cheese. It’s a little spicy, but comforting, warm, and delicious.

A fan favorite is the curry chicken salad. These women put it all together with mayo, pecans, apples, celery, and the special seasoning.

“The curry seasoning gives it a different taste that's really fantastic,” said one of the women.

But one sandwich remains on top: the drip beef.

"The drip beef sandwich is what we’re known for," Miller said.

“This sandwich outsells all our sandwiches by a large margin,” Dittus said. “This is our slow-cooked, seasoned roast beef we do every day. It's ready to be shredded.”

The magic happens with a toasty French roll, melty cheese, and the au jus, which begs for a dip.

One bite shows you why it’s so popular.

The café also offers wraps, salads, fresh-baked goods, and they do catering and box lunches for large crowds.

The program has been wildly successful. Women gain social skills, job skills, and kitchen experience—and their customers keep coming back.

“A lot of times I know people’s names and their orders,” said one of the women.

“Knowing your community wants you to succeed is really important,” Miller said.

“Realizing their past doesn’t define them,” Dittus said.

So step into Take 2, get a cozy, comforting meal, and know that while eating something yummy, you’re supporting a beautiful cause.

“It's a great little place to come and have lunch,” Dittus said.

We're always looking for unique, special restaurants all over Green Country. You can send an email to Kristen.Weaver@Griffin.news with your recommendations.

You can also follow @Kristeats on Instagram.