Plan your spring vegetable garden with these tips from OSU Extension

OSU Extension offers tips to help gardeners prepare for spring planting, including seed starting, soil selection, and light requirements.

By: LeAnne Taylor

Though it may seem early, now is the time to start planning your vegetable garden. OSU Extension Horticulturist Brian Jervis says with seed catalogs arriving and gardening resources readily available, this is the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming growing season.

Planning Your Garden

Cool-season crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli can be planted in mid-February or early March. For warm-season crops like tomatoes and squash, planting begins around April 15.

Creating a detailed calendar for your planting timeline can help ensure success. For example, plan ahead by marking key dates, such as when to start seeds indoors and when to transplant them outdoors.

Seed Germination Basics

Successful seed germination requires water, temperature control, oxygen, light, and planting media. Seeds need to absorb water to activate the germination process. Using seed-starting soil, which is fine-textured and retains moisture well, can improve results. Once the seeds germinate, transitioning to regular potting soil is recommended.

For beginners, it’s important not to overthink the process. Seeds can be started in simple containers such as plastic cups or other small vessels. Allow about 45 days for cool-season seeds to germinate and grow before planting them outdoors.

Providing Proper Light and Labeling

While seeds don’t require light to germinate, they do need sufficient lighting as they grow. LED grow lights are a popular option for providing the right conditions. If plants become leggy or stretched, it may be a sign they need more or better lighting.

Labeling your seedlings is essential for keeping track of what you’ve planted. Everyday household items, such as plastic knives, can make effective plant tags.

Gardening Resources and Tools

The OSU Extension Office offers helpful gardening resources, including planting tables that outline when and how to plant specific vegetables. These tools are invaluable for beginner gardeners, providing timelines and tips for success.

Additionally, Master Gardeners with the OSU Extension Office are available to answer questions and guide you through the process. ﻿

For those looking to deepen their knowledge, the Urban Gardener class is scheduled for Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office in Tulsa. This course costs $30, includes lunch, and provides in-depth training on vegetable gardening basics.

Get Started Today

Planning ahead is key to a successful vegetable garden. Whether you’re starting seeds indoors, choosing the right soil, or marking your planting dates, preparation can make all the difference.

For more information or to sign up for the Urban Gardener class, visit tulsamastergardeners.org.