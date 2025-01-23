How OSUIT is preparing students for the rise of autonomous machinery

OSUIT is integrating autonomous machinery training into its curriculum, preparing students for careers in the evolving agriculture and construction industries.

By: David Prock

-

Autonomous machines, like self-driving tractors and precision-guided construction equipment, are revolutionizing the agriculture and construction industries with companies such as John Deere and New Holland embracing the technological shift.

The Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology (OSUIT) in Okmulgee is working to integrate autonomous systems into its curriculum to prepare students for an evolving workforce.

What specific courses does OSUIT offer related to autonomous machinery?

According to OSUIT, its partnership with the North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA) has enabled the development of specialized courses, such as:

GPS Principles: This teaches the fundamentals of satellite navigation for precision operations. Yield Monitoring and Auto-Steering Diagnostics: Focuses on troubleshooting and operating advanced systems in autonomous machinery.

Students train on state-of-the-art self-driving tractors provided by industry leaders like John Deere and New Holland.

“They learn to program machinery, troubleshoot systems, and see autonomous operations firsthand,” said Terry Killman, NAEDA Program Instructor.

How does OSUIT ensure its curriculum stays relevant to industry needs?

OSUIT said that they are collaborating closely with industry leaders through advisory committee meetings and partnerships. Additionally, equipment donations from industry partners allow students to work with cutting-edge machinery. Industry partners are also donating equipment, which OSUIT said will help students work with the latest machinery.

“As a land-grant institution, our mission is to provide accessible, practical education that supports the workforce needs of Oklahoma and beyond,” said Dr. Trey Hill, OSUIT vice provost. By incorporating autonomous technology, OSUIT equips students with the skills necessary for the rapidly evolving agriculture and construction sectors.