The Darryl Starbird's National Rod & Custom Car Show is coming to Tulsa February 14th through the 16th at the SageNet Center at Expo Square Fairgrounds. $5 of each pre-sale ticket sold from now through February 11th will be donated to the Food For Kids program at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. (up to $2,500)Every donation counts. Purchase Your Presale Tickets today at starbirdcarshows.com and help child hunger in Oklahoma.
January 23rd, 2025
