Tulsa Chamber highlights key business and education initiatives at annual meeting

The Tulsa Chamber of Commerce inaugurated a new board chair on Thursday and recognized some of Tulsa's business and government leaders.

By: Emory Bryan

The Chamber has a professional staff but is guided by a board and board chair.

At the Chamber's annual meeting on Thursday, business owner Bill Knight became the new chair for the organization for the coming year.

Several hundred people attended the event at the Cox Business Center.

Knight spoke about boosting the workforce and helping public schools succeed.

The Chamber wants more businesses to show high school students the workplace, so they'll learn about jobs in the area. It also wants businesses to help financially support students who need a boost to pursue post-high school education.

“That will make our workforce better, and our jobs better. That will make everything better. It starts with education. It starts with public education. And let’s make sure the business community and the Chamber are partnering with Dr. Johnson and her team at TPS to make that better,” said Knight.

The Chamber also recognized Tulsa tourism booster Danny O'Connor and others who have worked to boost business.

Another Chamber initiative is pursuing a 600-plus-room convention hotel, which they say is key to Tulsa staying competitive in attracting large groups.