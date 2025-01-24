Broken Arrow transit program sees growth after first year of operation

Friday, January 24th 2025, 5:42 am
The Broken Arrow transit program has been in use for nearly a year, replacing the underused 508 bus route around the city. The bus route only averaged about 176 riders a month.
The program has seen ridership grow during this time, and the city is looking at plans to expand the program potentially.
Since the launch, ridership has increased by 276%, while costs have dropped by 33%.
The program is especially popular with seniors, who appreciate the convenience of being picked up from their homes and taken to destinations like doctor's appointments.
Seniors benefit from discounted tickets (just $1 for a round trip) that allow them to travel back and forth within a three-hour window.
The city hopes to expand the service area within Broken Arrow and add weekend hours.
The city is seeking public input on the program’s growth via a survey available on the city’s website from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14.
The survey will help the city gather feedback on how the program can be further expanded and improved.
For more information, visit the City of Broken Arrow's website.
