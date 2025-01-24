Everything you need to know about the NFC Championship: Kickoff time, where to watch, and stats

Washington at Philadelphia meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1990.

It's championship weekend in the NFL and here is everything you need to know

NFC Championship Game: Sunday, 2 p.m. FOX

No. 6 Washington Commanders (14-5) at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles (16-3)

Postseason History: Washington beat Philadelphia 20-6 in the 1990 NFC Wild Card. Mark Rypien threw two touchdown passes, and Darrell Green intercepted a pass.

2024 Regular Season: The teams split their season series. In Week 11, the Eagles won 26-18, thanks to Saquon Barkley's 146 rushing yards and two late touchdowns. In Week 16, Washington rallied from a 13-point deficit to win 36-33 with Jayden Daniels throwing five touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final seconds.

Divisional Opponents in Championship Games: This will be the fifth NFC Championship between divisional rivals since 2002, with the division winner going on to win the Super Bowl in 3 of the previous 4 matchups.

Washington Notes: This is Washington's first Conference Championship since 1991. They’re the third team in the last four years to reach the Conference Championship after finishing last or tied for last in their division the prior season. The Commanders, who drafted QB Jayden Daniels second overall in 2024, are one of four teams to make the top two draft pick and Conference Championship in the same year.

Dan Quinn's Impact: In his first season, Dan Quinn led Washington to 14 wins (including the playoffs), improving the team by 10 wins over last season. He’s only the second coach to do so since 2008 and the fourth in the past 15 years.

Jayden Daniels: Daniels can become the sixth rookie QB to start a Conference Championship. With a win, he’d set multiple rookie records, including most postseason wins (surpassing Ben Roethlisberger) and most passing yards (surpassing Russell Wilson).

Daniels has won his first two career playoff starts, setting a postseason rookie record with 46 completions, 567 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, a 116.2 passer rating, and 87 rushing yards.

In the NFC Championship, Daniels can:

Surpass Ben Roethlisberger's 14 postseason wins (2005) for the most by a rookie QB. Become the first rookie QB to win three postseason games, win three road postseason games, and start a Super Bowl. Join a select group of five quarterbacks to win three road postseason games in one playoff run (including Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Aaron Rodgers). Become the first rookie QB to throw five postseason touchdown passes.





Philadelphia Notes: The Eagles are hosting a Wild Card, Divisional, and Championship game in the same season for the first time. They’re 4-4 in Conference Championship games, with wins in their last two appearances (2017 and 2022).

Nick Sirianni: Sirianni has won 52 games in his first four years, joining George Seifert as one of two head coaches with 50+ wins in their first four seasons, including playoffs.

Saquon Barkley: Barkley had 232 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Divisional playoffs, the second-most by a running back in playoff history. He ranks among the top five for most rushing and scrimmage yards in a season.



